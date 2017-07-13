2 arrested in robbery, dragging of elderly woman

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Two suspects have been arrested and charged after an elderly woman was dragged through a grocery store parking lot last week.

According to the Northwest Regional Police Department, the 89-year-old victim was loading her groceries last Thursday morning when an unknown woman grabbed her purse. When the victim refused to let go, she was assaulted then dragged from the car in the parking lot of the Giant store at 1278 South Market Street.

The victim suffered injuries to her head, face, arms and legs.

Police on Thursday evening announced the arrests of 24-year-old Amanda Nicole Gill and 22-year-old Kevin Edward Deshong, both of Wrightsville.

While police originally received a report that three people were involved, Deshong and Gill have been identified as the only suspects.

Both suspects were charged with robbery, simple assault and theft by unlawful taking.

