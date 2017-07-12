York Haven man held for trial in teen’s hit-run death

LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) – A York Haven man has been held for court in the hit-and-run death of a Northeastern High School student.

A district judge found enough evidence to hold all charges against 24-year-old David Kent Jr. following a preliminary hearing on Monday, according to court records.

Kent is charged with a felony count of accidents involving death or injury, a misdemeanor count of tampering with evidence, and three related summary citations in the April 23 crash that fatally injured 16-year-old Abigail Osborn.

Osborn, a cross-country enthusiast, was on a late-night run when she was struck in the 3400 block of York Haven Road in Newberry Township. A passerby found her in the morning and she later died at a hospital.

According to charging documents, Kent told investigators he thought he hit a mailbox on his way home from a party.

His formal arraignment in York County Court is scheduled for Aug. 18.

