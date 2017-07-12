Worker pinned in Susquehanna Township structure collapse

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was taken to a hospital after a structure collapse at a vacant home in Dauphin County.

According to officials at the scene on Oxford Avenue in Susquehanna Township, contractors were replacing studs when the collapse happened just before 5 p.m.

A worker was pinned as a result of the collapse and was then taken to Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

The township and OSHA will further investigate the collapse and whether the contractor had a permit, an official at the scene said.

