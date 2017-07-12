Wolf says he’s optimistic, insists he’s doing ‘right thing’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf says he’s optimistic about getting a good budget agreement and that his administration is acting legally in its handling of an unbalanced budget.

Wolf maintained Wednesday that his administration is doing the “right thing” and that an agreement is close. Wednesday is the 12th day of a budget stalemate, and neither Wolf nor top lawmakers are saying when or how talks will resume after negotiations with House GOP leaders collapsed earlier this week.

Negotiators say a $2 billion-plus revenue plan is necessary to balance a nearly $32 billion budget bill that Wolf let become law without his signature at midnight Monday. He’s pressing the Republican-controlled Legislature to approve a tax package he deems to be big enough to avoid a downgrade to Pennsylvania’s bruised credit rating.