Wellness Wednesday: Christmas in July!

Chef Wes also cooked up a delicious Yellow Fin Tuna Tartar

Ingredients:

4 oz Fresh sushi grade Tuna – diced in small cubes

1 Tbsp lite soy sauce

1 Teaspoon Sesame Oil

½ Teaspoon Sriracha Sauce

½ Avocado – sliced

Mix the first ingredients in a bowl. Spoon 1 Tbsp of the mix over a sliced avocado.

