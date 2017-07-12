Wellness Wednesday: Christmas in July!

Today was Wellness Wednesday and Trimline’s Nadia Sharifi was joined by Chef Wes Stepp from Red Sky Café! Nadia joined us to tell us about her great offer of 50% off the program, which is perfect timing to get fit by the holidays!
Chef Wes also cooked up a delicious Yellow Fin Tuna Tartar
Ingredients:
4 oz Fresh sushi grade Tuna – diced in small cubes
1 Tbsp lite soy sauce
1 Teaspoon Sesame Oil
½ Teaspoon Sriracha Sauce
½ Avocado – sliced
Mix the first ingredients in a bowl. Spoon 1 Tbsp of the mix over a sliced avocado.
For more information click on the video above or visit mytrimline.com