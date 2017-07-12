State to supply 300,000 drug disposal pouches to 12 counties

The Associated Press Published:
This undated photo provided by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office shows fentanyl pills. Authorities say they've arrested Ryan Gaston, a man in a Cleveland suburb after seizing more than 900 fentanyl pills marked liked tablets of the less-potent opiate oxycodone. The Cuyahoga County medical examiner said that lookalike pills were likely to blame for some of the county's 19 fentanyl-related overdose deaths in January 2016. (Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office via AP)

SHELOCTA, Pa. (AP) – The attorney general of Pennsylvania has announced plans to supply 300,000 drug deactivation and disposal pouches to a dozen counties hardest hit by the opioid epidemic.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro said everyone receiving a schedule II narcotic such as Percocet, oxycodone and fentanyl at a participating pharmacy will be offered a free disposal pouch.

Shapiro said at Klingensmith’s Neighborly Drug Store in Indiana County that 80 percent of heroin addicts start with abuse of prescription drugs, and most get them from friends, relatives or a medicine cabinet.

Adding warm water can deactivate as many as 45 unwanted pills in the pouches, which can then be thrown away.

Shapiro said 278 pharmacies will provide pouches in Blair, Butler, Cambria, Erie, Fayette, Indiana, Lackawanna, Lawrence, Lehigh, Luzerne, Mercer and Montour counties.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s