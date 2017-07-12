Police investigate death of inmate at Lancaster County Prison

By Published:

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at the Lancaster County Prison.

County spokeswoman Heather McDevitt in a statement said prison staff found the inmate unresponsive in his cell on Wednesday around 3:30 a.m.

She said the staff performed CPR until EMS arrived and transported the inmate to Lancaster General Hospital where he later died.

The inmate, who was not identified, had been committed to the prison on Sunday.

McDevitt said Lancaster police have been notified and a full investigation is underway.

She said there were no immediate visible indications as to the means or cause of death.

