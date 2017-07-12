Penn State pledge’s dad criticizes hearing into son’s death

MARK SCOLFORO, Associated Press Published: Updated:
State College police Lt. Keith Robb leaves the Centre County courthouse on Tuesday, July 11, 2017, in Bellefonte, Pa. Lawyers for members of a Penn State fraternity who face charges in the death of Tim Piazza spent much of a daylong preliminary hearing Tuesday focusing on what their clients didn't do the night the pledge was injured. (Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP)

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) – The father of a Penn State student who died of injuries suffered during a fraternity pledge night is expressing exasperation over the pace of a pre-trial hearing for students charged in connection with his son’s death.

Jim Piazza says in a statement released Tuesday he hasn’t seen much evidence of remorse from defendants in the courtroom. He’s urging the defendants’ parents to pressure their sons to “come forward with everything they have that is helpful.”

Tim Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey, was fatally injured at a February party at a Beta Theta Pi event.

The defendants are accused of charges that include, for some, involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault. Others face less serious charges.

Their lawyers have been cross-examining the lead detective in the case.

