MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – A crash has closed part of Route 283 in Lancaster County.

According to PennDOT, the crash on Route 283 westbound at Route 772 in Rapho Township has closed all lanes.

The roadway is closed westbound between the Mount Joy/Manheim and Rheems/Elizabethtown exits.

No other details were immediately provided.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.