More heat and humidity today with a low storm threat

Today starts off with clouds but enough afternoon sun should peek through to take temperatures near 90 degrees later today. Storm chances will be low today, but still keep an eye to the sky for a rogue storm or two. Better chances for storms will be tomorrow and Friday when a cold front moves through the area. Storms will be more widespread and some spots will experience downpours tomorrow and Friday evening. Essentially, each day feature a slightly better chance to see a downpour or thunderstorm. Thursday will be the hottest day this week with temperatures in the lower 90s. It will stay very humid for Friday, however. The front clears the area for the weekend with a slight and temporary drop in the humidity for Saturday. The weekend remains dry with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

