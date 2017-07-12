Man convicted in shooting death released from prison

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Lorenzo Johnson spent nearly half of his life behind bars for the murder of Tarajay Williams.

Johnson has always maintained that he was not in an alley near 14th and Market streets in Harrisburg in 1995 when Williams was shot and killed.

“My story has remained the same over the years,” Johnson said. “Their story always changed, all the up until today.”

On Tuesday, Senior Judge Lawrence F. Clark Jr. accepted his no contest pleas to third-degree murder and conspiracy charges, which are not admissions of guilt. Johnson said he did it for his family.

“They are getting older, especially my mother,” Johnson said. “I felt it was time to take the pain away.”

Johnson also took time out to talk about his co-defendant who remains behind bars.

“Cory Walker is innocent,” Johnson said. “This day is also about the innocent who remain incarcerated.”

Clark also sentenced Johnson to five years probation. He will be allowed to complete his probation in the state of New York.

“I am moving forward,” Johnson said. “I plan on speaking for the innocent and we will see what the future holds.”

