Man accused of child sex crimes in York County wanted for Alabama triple-murder

By Published: Updated:
A photo of Kenneth Dion Lever from the Gardendale, Alabama Police Department

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WHTM) – A man wanted for a shooting that left three people dead in Alabama was awaiting trial on child sexual abuse charges in Pennsylvania, authorities said.

Police in the Birmingham area are looking for 52-year-old Kenneth Dion Lever. The Florida man is suspected in the fatal shootings of three adults in an apparent domestic dispute Wednesday morning.

Police in Lower Windsor Township confirmed they arrested Lever on child sexual abuse charges in 2015. Court records show his trial in York County Court was scheduled for September.

The Associated Press, citing other court records, reported an Alabama judge issued an order in December telling Lever to stay away from his ex-wife and their juvenile daughter. Dana Lever sought the protective order claiming her ex-husband was stalking and harassing them.

A hearing in that case is scheduled for July 26.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s