High school students sue after anti-abortion club rejected

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Two Pennsylvania high school students have filed a federal lawsuit against their school district alleging discrimination and a violation of their free-speech rights after their failed attempt to start an anti-abortion club.

Chicago-based law firm Thomas More Society filed the lawsuit on behalf of students Elizabeth Castro and Grace Schairer Tuesday against the Parkland School District in Allentown.

The lawsuit alleges Parkland High School denied the student’s proposal to start a “Trojans for Life” club in 2016 for being too political and controversial.

A spokesperson for the school district says it would have approved the club if the students changed its mission, abandoned certain activities and gave up fundraising rights.

The lawsuit seeks a court order against the rejection of the proposal, and seeks monetary damages and attorney fees.