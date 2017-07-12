Hearing delayed for Pennsylvania road rage shooting suspect

This Sunday, July 2, 2017 photo provided by the West Goshen Police Department shows David Desper. Police said Desper, of Trainer, Pa., is charged with first- and third-degree murder, possession of an instrument of crime, and reckless endangering in the June 28 death of Bianca Roberson in West Goshen Township during a road rage confrontation as the two tried to merge in a single lane. (West Goshen Police Department via AP)

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) – A preliminary hearing for a Pennsylvania man charged with fatally shooting an 18-year-old woman during a road rage encounter has been postponed.

Tuesday’s hearing for 28-year-old David Desper, of Trainer, was postponed at his attorney’s request until Aug. 17.

Police say Desper and Bianca Roberson were engaged in a high-speed “cat-and-mouse game” as both tried to merge into a single highway lane before Desper allegedly shot Roberson in the head and drove off June 28. Her car crashed into a tree. Desper surrendered to police a few days later.

Chester County prosecutors didn’t opposed the postponement. Defense attorney Daniel McGarrigle refused to discuss it.

