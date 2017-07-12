Harrisburg police K9 Zeke to retire

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg police will celebrate the retirement of a K9 who was shot and injured four years ago.

K9 Zeke’s end of watch is Friday.

Zeke began his career in January 2012 and became the first K9 flown by Life Lion when he was shot in the neck in the line of duty in March 2013. The then-2-year-old Belgian malinois was challenging an armed suspect in Lower Paxton Township when he sustained the life-threatening injury.

He returned to work six weeks later and has been featured in a National Geographic book, “Loyal“, that tells the inspirational stories of working dogs who have proven themselves as heroes.

Zeke is retiring after a long battle with back issues.

His end of watch will be live-streamed from the K-9 Zeke Facebook page on Friday at 3 p.m.

