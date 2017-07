Arissa Brown known as “Mad Thigh Moody” and Leslie Hall known as “Bismashual” were in the studio today to tell us about the Harrisburg Area Roller Derby!

“We are 20 plus Skaters, Referees, and NSOs ranging in age and skill levels,” tells Arissa.

To find out how you can cheer them on at their next game take a look at the video above or online.