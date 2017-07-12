Feds charge York man in 2 armed robberies

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A York man is facing federal charges for two armed robberies last month.

Austin Carr, 23, is accused of using a gun to rob the M&T Bank on West Market Street on June 17. Three days earlier, authorities say Carr used the same .380-caliber handgun to rob a Turkey Hill convenience store, also on West Market Street.

Carr was indicted by a federal grand jury in Harrisburg with armed bank robbery, the armed robbery of a convenience store, and two

counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler’s office said Carr faces a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

