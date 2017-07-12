Exercise machines recalled after dozens of injuries reported

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – A workout equipment manufacturer is recalling exercise machines installed primarily in fitness centers and gyms after several people were injured.

Core Health and Fitness has received 48 reports of height-adjusting carriage assemblies loosening and falling, resulting in 31 reports of injuries that included cuts requiring staples or stitches, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall is for five styles of Inspiration Cable Cross Over and Dual Adjustable Pulley machines. “Inspiration” is printed on each Dual Adjustable Pulley model, and “Star Trac” or “Nautilus” is printed on the Cable Cross Over models.

Core Health and Fitness is contacting all known purchasers directly.

