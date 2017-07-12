East Lampeter man gets prison for child pornography

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man arrested with his son on child pornography charges will serve at least four years in prison.

David Mishler Sr., 56, of East Lampeter Township, was ordered to serve up to 15 years after pleading guilty to manufacturing and possessing child pornography.

Mishler and his son, 26-year-old David Mishler Jr., were arrested in January after the Lancaster County Computer Crimes Task Force traced lewd materials to their home.

Detectives said they seized numerous computers, DVDs, and other devices and determined the two were altering existing child pornography files by replacing images within the photos.

They said the father added photos of his own face to some images.

His son was sentenced in April to a prison term of 2-10 years in exchange for his guilty plea.

