Susan Good and Tina Laudermilch were on the show today to discuss their law firm as well as the important things to know about child custody cases.

“In child custody matters, one of the biggest misconceptions about custody is that it only involves just two parents. That’s not true. Custody can, and often does, involve more than just the parents, namely it involves grandparents,” tells Susan.

If you are in need of their services, find out more in the video above or visit their website.