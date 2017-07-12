Consultant to release report on state-owned universities, could recommend closures or mergers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) A non-profit hired to review Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education will release a report that could recommend closing or merging some schools.

The National Center for Higher Education Management Systems (NCHEMS) was hired by the system’s board to do the review back in April. Since then, the non-profit has visited all 14-state owned universities. They talked with students, faculty, alumni and school leaders.

The system is struggling financially after state budget cuts in years past, increasing operating costs and pension obligations. Enrollment is also down at some schools.

NCHEMS will present its findings at the system’s board meeting at the Dixon University Wednesday at noon.

The state system includes Bloomsburg, California, Cheyney, Clarion, East Stroudsburg, Edinboro, Indiana, Kutztown, Lock Haven, Mansfield, Millersville, Shippensburg, Slippery Rock and West Chester Universities of Pennsylvania.