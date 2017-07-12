Consultant to release report on state-owned universities, could recommend closures or mergers

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) A non-profit hired to review Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education will release a report that could recommend closing or merging some schools.

The National Center for Higher Education Management Systems (NCHEMS) was hired by the system’s board to do the review back in April. Since then, the non-profit has visited all 14-state owned universities. They talked with students, faculty, alumni and school leaders.

The system is struggling financially after state budget cuts in years past, increasing operating costs and pension obligations. Enrollment is also down at some schools.

NCHEMS will present its findings at the system’s board meeting at the Dixon University Wednesday at noon.

The state system includes Bloomsburg, California, Cheyney, Clarion, East Stroudsburg, Edinboro, Indiana, Kutztown, Lock Haven, Mansfield, Millersville, Shippensburg, Slippery Rock and West Chester Universities of Pennsylvania.

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s