Carlisle police searching for missing teen

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Carlisle Police Department is searching for a missing teenager.
The department received a report late Monday night that 16-year-old Brendan Chandler was missing.
He was last seen Saturday at his home in the 200 block of B Street, according to police. Chandler left on a black mountain bike.
The teen is described as being 6-foot-1 and 280 pounds, with light brown hair and a beard.
Police believe Chandler may be in the Carlisle area with friends.
Anyone with information on Chandler’s whereabouts is asked to call the Carlisle Police Department at 717-243-5252.
