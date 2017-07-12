Carlisle police searching for missing teen

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Carlisle Police Department is searching for a missing teenager.

The department received a report late Monday night that 16-year-old Brendan Chandler was missing.

He was last seen Saturday at his home in the 200 block of B Street, according to police. Chandler left on a black mountain bike.

The teen is described as being 6-foot-1 and 280 pounds, with light brown hair and a beard.

Police believe Chandler may be in the Carlisle area with friends.

Anyone with information on Chandler’s whereabouts is asked to call the Carlisle Police Department at 717-243-5252.

