Carlisle man charged with sexually exploiting child with photos

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for the sexual exploitation of a child.

Jesse Owen Maurice, 27, of Carlisle, is accused of convincing a minor to take sexually explicit photographs of herself and send them over the internet in November of 2016, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Maurice is also charged with distributing the photos.

The two-count indictment charges Maurice with child pornography production, as well as its receipt and distribution.

