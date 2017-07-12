20-year-old sought for shooting incident in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a 20-year-old man in a weekend incident where three vehicles and a home were struck by gunfire.

Miguel “Miggy” Angel Martinez, who has a last known address in West Hempfield Township, is charged with four counts of aggravated assault.

Martinez is accused of firing several shots Saturday evening in the 200 block of South Third Street. Police said he was shooting at two juveniles over an ongoing dispute, but no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on Martinez’s whereabouts is asked to call Columbia police at (717) 684-7735.

