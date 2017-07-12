2 brothers held in killing fueled by ‘disrespectful’ look

YORK, Pa. (AP) – Two brothers are jailed on homicide charges in the killing of a Pennsylvania man that police say was spawned by a disrespectful look.

York police say the victim, 22-year-old Lester Cortes-Cotto, died of unspecified stab wounds after officers responded to a report of shots fired about 1:30 a.m. Monday. Police didn’t find anything, but within minutes, a private vehicle dropped the victim at York Hospital, where he died about an hour later.

Witnesses have since told police that 31-year-old Jose Castro-Oquendo and 35-year-old Juan Castro-Oquendo attacked the victim after the younger brother felt “disrespected” by a look the victim gave him. Police say pulled a gun from the victim’s waistband which was fired during the struggle.

Online court records don’t list attorneys for the brothers who remained jailed Wednesday.