Woman waives hearing in attack on school bus driver

WEST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman is headed to trial on charges she attacked a West York school bus driver.

Jackelyn Sanchez, 30, of York, waived a preliminary hearing on Tuesday. She faces 14 criminal counts for the incident at a bus stop in the area of Poplar and Dewey streets, including felony counts of aggravated assault and criminal mischief.

Authorities said about 60 students were on the bus May 19 when Sanchez boarded it and started hitting and scratching the driver in an apparently random and unprovoked attack.

EMTs checked the bus driver at the scene. Her injuries were minor.

Sanchez is scheduled in York County Court for a formal arraignment on Aug. 18.

