Tour the lovely homes of Harrisburg this Sunday (July 16)!

The Harrisburg Area Civic Garden Center, Inc. is a non-profit educational organization whose purposes include promoting interest in horticulture, gardening knowledge and civic planting.

“We are sponsoring a House & Garden Tour on July 16th to raise funds for the work of HACGC, Inc.,” tells Debra Knauss.

“The tastefully decorated interiors of all 4 homes will be on display. There will be wine tasting at one house and hors d’oeuvres at 2 others.”

Learn more about this event by calling in at 717-566-0725.