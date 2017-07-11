The real cost of your “free” apps

Privacy is a thing of the past, and it’s largely our own fault.

On this episode of On Deadline, Kendra Nichols, Amanda St. Hilaire, and Dennis Owens chat with John Sancenito from Information Network Associates, Inc. (INA) about how your phone stalks you, the secret apps your kids are hiding, and why your friends’ phones might be selling you out.

They also talk about reasonable steps we can take to protect ourselves and our kids in this digital age (without going off the grid or being “helicopter parents”).

