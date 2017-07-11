Teen charged for theft from vehicles, some dating back to 2015

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A teenager from Lancaster has been charged in a series of thefts from vehicles, some of which occurred in 2015.

The 17-year-old was charged after a West Lampeter Township Police Department officer noticed suspicious activity while on patrol early in the morning on July 3. He saw two males he believed were entering vehicles in the Olde Hickory Development in Manheim Township.

The two males fled but the officer was able to detain one of them.

Eight vehicles in the development were entered. Stolen items included jewelry and cash, according to police.

Investigators then connected the teen to three thefts from vehicles in November of 2015, which happened in the Grandview Heights area of Manheim Township.

Eleven counts each of theft from a motor vehicle and criminal conspiracy were filed.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.