Susquehanna, Juniata bass fishing rule extended 1 year

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A bass fishing regulation on parts of the Susquehanna and Juniata rivers will remain in place for at least one more year.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission voted Tuesday to keep a closed bass season during the spawning period from May 1 through June 16.

Bass fishing during the spawn has been banned since 2012 on nearly 100 miles of the Susquehanna from Sunbury to the Holtwood Dam and on more than 30 miles of the Juniata from Port Royal to the mouth.

The commission proposed lifting the closed season at its January meeting. It said the regulation is very difficult to enforce and recent surveys have shown increasing numbers of adult smallmouth bass.

The commission will review 2017 data and revisit the proposal in July 2018.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.