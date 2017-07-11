Steelton man, 19, charged with indecent assault of minor

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man surrendered to police in Cumberland County on Tuesday after he was charged with aggravated indecent assault of a minor and other similar charges.

Charges were filed after the Upper Allen Township Police Department received a report of child sexual abuse on June 17.

According to police, Isaiah Rodrigues, 19, of Steelton, had sexual contact with a girl under the age of 16.

Rodrigues was arraigned Tuesday on multiple charges, including aggravated indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and indecent exposure.

According to online court documents, Rodrigues posted bail, which was set at $15,000.

Rodrigues waived his preliminary hearing and charges against him will be forwarded to the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas.

