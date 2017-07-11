Steam Into History: Hop on a train to the 1860’s this July 29 and 30!

Steam Into History is a 501 (c) 3 educational organization that brings history to life on a 1860s steam locomotive, the William H. Simpson and a GP10 Diesel.

The second annual Civil War Weekend sponsored by the Cultural Alliance of York and HyStar Enterprise will feature an encampment, a reenactment, a reception with General and Mrs. Lee, a display of Civil War gun collection, and an 1860s Civil War Ball.

Also joining us today was an 1860’s style magician, Dr. Marc Charisse!

The event schedule is as follows:

July 29 train rides at: 11:30/1:00/2:30 and 4:00

July 30 train rides at: 11:30/1:00 and 2:30

Visitation of the Confederate camp at Railroad Park – from 11:00 until 4:30 Saturday and 11:00 until 2:30 on Sunday

Reception and Ball on Saturday – 6:00 with the General and Mrs. Lee, Civil War Magician, Marc Charisse, music by the Susquehanna Travellers, dance calls by the Civil War Dance Foundation, food by the Glen Rock Mill Inn

Sunday Church Service at 10:00 with Pastor James Banach at Railroad Park

To learn more about the event, visit their website or check out the video above! If you’d like to see an example of Dr. Charisse’s magic, check out the video below!