Power Packs: Bubble-Up Pizza!

The Empower Packs program is targeted for economically disadvantaged middle school to high schoolers.

“Because of the stigma associated with food programs, we recognized the best way to reach students of this age is to offer them the “home ec” in bag as a tool to teach them how to cook for themselves when they are off to college or living on their own. The recipes are easy and healthy,” tells Kim McDevitt.

She and her son, Eddie, joined us in our kitchen with a fun and easy recipe for Bubble-Up Pizza:

Ingredients:

2 packages buttermilk biscuits

1 14 oz.jar spaghetti sauce, divided

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese divided

Optional toppings (chopped) vegetables, chicken, pepperoni, ham,

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In big bowl, quarter biscuits with kitchen cutter. Stir in 1 cup sauce and 2 cups cheese. If desired, add additional toppings and mix to combine. Spread mixture into 8 X 8 pan. Pour remaining sauce over top and spread out. Sprinkle remaining cheeses over top.

Bake for 30-35 minutes