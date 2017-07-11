Police share photos of car, driver in robbery, dragging of elderly woman

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Police investigating the robbery of an elderly woman who was dragged through a grocery store parking lot have released surveillance photos of the car and its driver.

Northwest Regional police said they’re looking for a 2015-2017 dark blue Toyota Camry sedan and a man who has short dark hair, a mustache, and a thin sideburn beard.

The 89-year-old victim was loading her groceries Thursday morning when an unknown woman grabbed her purse. When the victim refused to let go, she was assaulted then dragged from the car in the parking lot of the Giant food store at 1278 South Market Street.

The victim suffered injuries to her head, face, arms and legs.

Police said the fleeing driver traveled at a high rate of speed and passed numerous vehicles in the center lane of Market Street as he headed toward Mount Joy. It’s believed he continued east on Route 283.

Investigators are not releasing photos of the woman who stole the purse at this time. She had shoulder-length blonde hair, possibly pulled into a ponytail, and was last seen in the back seat of the car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Frank Ember at 717-367-3382, ext. 111.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.