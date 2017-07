HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for the person who burglarized The Home Depot store in Swatara Township.

Township police said the unknown person entered the store at 4200 Derry Street early Sunday and got into several self-checkout registers.

Anyone who may have information about the case is asked to call Swatara Township police at (717) 564-2550.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.