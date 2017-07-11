Pita Pizza Pockets

By: Diane Hoover, volunteer for PA Dairymen’s Association
Ingredients per pita pocket:
- 1 – 6 inch pita bread
- 2 tablespoons pizza sauce + additional for dipping
- ¾ cup shredded cheddar jack cheese
- ½ – 1 cup chopped chicken or beef
- ¼ cup pineapple tidbits, drained
- 2 tablespoon roasted peppers, chopped and drained (optional)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees
- Open the bread to form two pockets.
- Spread the inside of both pockets with sauce.
- Add 1/2 of the cheese.
- Fill with the remaining ingredients and top with the remaining 1/2 of cheese
- Place on oven proof pan or dish and bake of 6-8 minutes or until cheese is melted.
- Serve with additional pizza sauce.