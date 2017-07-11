Pita Pizza Pockets

By Published:

By: Diane Hoover, volunteer for PA Dairymen’s Association

Ingredients per pita pocket:

  • 1 – 6 inch pita bread
  • 2 tablespoons pizza sauce + additional for dipping
  • ¾ cup shredded cheddar jack cheese
  • ½ – 1 cup chopped chicken or beef
  • ¼ cup pineapple tidbits, drained
  • 2 tablespoon roasted peppers, chopped and drained (optional)

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees
  2. Open the bread to form two pockets.
  3. Spread the inside of both pockets with sauce.
  4. Add 1/2 of the cheese.
  5. Fill with the remaining ingredients and top with the remaining 1/2 of cheese
  6. Place on oven proof pan or dish and bake of 6-8 minutes or until cheese is melted.
  7. Serve with additional pizza sauce.

