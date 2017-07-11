Pa. Senate votes for work-zone speed cameras

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The state Senate has approved legislation that would allow PennDOT to place speed cameras in highway construction zones.

Senate Bill 172 would establish a three-year pilot program to determine whether automated enforcement zones deter drivers from speeding through active work zones on interstates and other limited-access highways.

Drivers caught speeding on camera would face a $100 fine.

The bill’s sponsors, state Sens. David G. Argall (R-Schuylkill/Berks) and Judy Schwank (D-Berks), said there were 2,075 crashes and 16 fatalities in Pennsylvania’s work zones last year.

“Children of the men and women who work to improve our roads shouldn’t have to wonder if their parents are going to come home,” Schwank said in a statement. “This legislation will make work a little safer for them, and for the motorists who drive through work zones.”

The bill was sent to the House of Representatives of a vote of 45-3.

