New food store to open in Downtown Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Downtown Harrisburg is getting a much-needed grocery store.

“I think it’s about time. This is a bit of a food desert when it comes to fresh groceries and fresh produce,” Darwin Paz said.

Provisions will be the first downtown grocery store in several decades. The 2,350 square-foot store will be similar to a Trader Joe’s. It will let customers buy in bulk. The founders say customers can measure their food or product, reducing food and packaging waste.

“You got a Rite Aid and a CVS with limited hours, but to have a grocery store equivalent to Trader Joe’s, that’s what we need around here. It’s pretty exciting and I hope the deals are good, too,” Paz said.

“We’ll be able to offer exactly what you would find at your traditional grocery store but in a much more compact format. That really makes sense in a smaller apartment, making your walk home, or even if you work here and live in the suburbs, you just don’t want to have to go out of your way,” said Adam Porter, co-founder of Provisions.

Provisions will carry fresh produce, dairy, meat, natural products, and cleaning supplies.

“We’re able to cut cost tremendously. On top of that, because you can buy as little or as much as you want, you’re not sunken into buying a five-pound bag of flour if all you need is two cups,” Porter said.

Provisions is set to open in the fall.

