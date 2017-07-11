More humid today with pop-up storms

Today truly brings a return of the heat and humidity as the dog days of summer get closer. There is a very good chance that another heat wave will set up shop this week with high temperatures reaching 90 degrees this afternoon through Thursday. At the same time, summertime storms are likely, especially later in the week. Today will bring hit-or-miss storms mainly in the early afternoon, and Wednesday will also have a slim storm chance as a wavy frontal boundary hangs around the region. Highs will be in the lower 90s the next two afternoons. Better chances for storms will be Thursday and Friday as a cold front slowly drifts southward. Thursday will be the hottest day of the week with temperatures in the mid 90s and heat index values closing in on 100 degrees! This front will not provide much relief from the heat, but it will give us a break from the 90 degree weather with mainly dry conditions expected through the upcoming weekend. The week ahead is very typical for the region during the mid-summer…so enjoy and just keep an eye out for passing storms.

