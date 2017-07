LOWER MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 19-year-old and a 14-year-old were killed replacing a tire on a piece of farming equipment Monday.

Douglas Edwin Strite, 19, and an unidentified 14-year-old, both of Mercersburg, were replacing the tire on a manure spreader when the tire exploded.

The incident was first reported around 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Meadows Road in Lower Mifflin Township.

No other information was immediately available.