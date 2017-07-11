Headstones pushed over at York County cemetery

SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in York County are investigating vandalism at a cemetery that occurred on July Fourth.

According to the Southwestern Regional Police Department, headstones were pushed over at the cemetery at West Constitution and Bailey avenues in Spring Grove. The cemetery is owned and maintained by St. Paul Lutheran Church.

The headstones were vandalized in the late evening hours of July Fourth, according to police.

There are no estimates on the amount of damage at this time and police do not have any suspects.

Anyone with information about this vandalism should call the Southwestern Regional Police Department at 717-255-1333, ext. 101.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.