Franklin County Fair offers new attractions

WHTM Staff Published:

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Five dollars will get you into the Franklin County Fair, which is now running until Saturday.

One car load of people is now just $5 for the annual event.

This year, organizers are excited to bring new attractions to the table, along with the usual staples like the Barnyard Olympics and tractor pull.

For more details and a list of events at the Chambersburg Rod & Gun Club, visit franklincountyfair.org.

