Four Cheese Macaroni and Cheese

By: Stacey Copenhaver of Talview Dairy Farm
Ingredients:
- 16-ounce package of 16-ounce package of corkscrew-shaped pasta
MILK BASE:
- 6 tablespoons unsalted butter separated into 3 tablespoons each
- 1/3 cup finely chopped onion
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- 2 ½ cups milk – whole or 2% but not skim
CHEESE SAUCE:
- 2 cups Gouda cheese (shredded)
- 1 cup Cheddar cheese (shredded)
- 1 cup Swiss cheese (shredded)
- ¼ cup Parmesan cheese (shredded)
TOPPING:
- 1 teaspoon butter
- 2/3 cup Panko bread crumbs
- ¼ cup Parmesan cheese
Directions:
- Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook according to package directions. Drain and replace to warm pot.
- Meanwhile, in a large saucepan melt 3 tablespoons butterover medium heat. Add onion; cook and stir for 3 minutes. Stir in 3 tablespoons flour, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Add milkall at once. Cook, whisking constantly, until thickened and bubbly. Cook and whisk for 2 minutes more. Remove from heat.
- Addcheeses, whisking until cheeses are melted and sauce is smooth. Add the cheese sauce to cooked pasta; stir to coat.
- Transfer mixture to a greased 3-quart baking dish.
- In a small microwave-safe bowl, melt 1 teaspoon butter. Stir Panko bread crumbs, and ¼ cup Parmesan cheese. Sprinkle crumb mixture over pasta mixture.
- Broil about 2 minutes OR bake at 450 degrees for about 10 minutes – until top is browned.