Four Cheese Macaroni and Cheese

By Published:

By: Stacey Copenhaver of Talview Dairy Farm

Ingredients:

  • 16-ounce package of 16-ounce package of corkscrew-shaped pasta

MILK BASE:

  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter separated into 3 tablespoons each
  • 1/3 cup finely chopped onion
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon pepper
  • 2 ½ cups milk – whole or 2% but not skim

CHEESE SAUCE:

  • 2 cups Gouda cheese (shredded)
  • 1 cup Cheddar cheese (shredded)
  • 1 cup Swiss cheese (shredded)
  • ¼ cup Parmesan cheese (shredded)

TOPPING:

  • 1 teaspoon butter
  • 2/3 cup Panko bread crumbs
  • ¼ cup Parmesan cheese

Directions:

  1.  Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil.  Add pasta and cook according to package directions.  Drain and replace to warm pot.
  2.  Meanwhile, in a large saucepan melt 3 tablespoons butterover medium heat.  Add onion; cook and stir for 3 minutes.  Stir in 3 tablespoons flour, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper.  Add milkall at once.  Cook, whisking constantly, until thickened and bubbly.  Cook and whisk for 2 minutes more.  Remove from heat.
  3.  Addcheeses, whisking until cheeses are melted and sauce is smooth.  Add the cheese sauce to cooked pasta; stir to coat.
  4.  Transfer mixture to a greased 3-quart baking dish.
  5.  In a small microwave-safe bowl, melt 1 teaspoon butter.  Stir Panko bread crumbs, and ¼ cup Parmesan cheese.  Sprinkle crumb mixture over pasta mixture.
  6. Broil about 2 minutes OR bake at 450 degrees for about 10 minutes – until top is browned.

