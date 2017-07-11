Dauphin County collects year’s first West Nile-infected mosquitoes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dauphin County is reporting the summer’s first two cases of mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus.

The mosquitoes were collected July 6 in Harrisburg and Swatara Township.

The virus is carried by certain species of mosquitoes. When transmitted to people, the virus can cause West Nile encephalitis, an infection that can result in an inflammation of the brain.

No human cases have been reported in Dauphin County.

