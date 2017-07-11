DA: ‘Upper-level’ dealer caught with $15K in heroin

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities say they seized more than 1,200 bags of heroin and $35,100 in cash when they arrested a man they call an “upper-level” dealer.

Angel D. “Fly” Galarza, 59, was taken into custody last week after the Lancaster County Drug Task Force searched his vehicle, storage unit, and safety deposit box.

District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office said the seized heroin has an estimated street value of $15,000.

Galarza allegedly dealt drugs mostly in Lancaster and the surrounding municipalities.

He is charged with three felony counts of possession with intent to deliver. He was placed in Lancaster County Prison on a federal detainer.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.