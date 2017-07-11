Cumberland County e-cycling center opens; commissioners say it’s temporary fix

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Cars lined up and spilled into the street when Cumberland County’s new electronics recycling center officially opened for business on Tuesday.

The solution for old technology has been a long time coming, but county commissioners said it’s only temporary and urged a change in state law.

Nathan Harig from Carlisle was in line when the center opened at 2 p.m. Tuesday. He kept his old TV at home for years.

“A television that’s really old, really heavy, and really hard to get rid of,” Harig said.

A 2010 Pennsylvania law banned people from trashing electronics. When technology started rapidly progressing — especially with new, flatscreen televisions — the state passed another law requiring manufacturers to recycle a certain amount of the electronics they create. The quota was quickly met.

“The last time someone was able to recycle a TV — and that’s the real issue, televisions — was March of 2016, so over a year,” recycling coordinator Justin Miller said, speaking specifically about Cumberland County residents.

County commissioners caution the new e-cycling center is a temporary solution until the state holds manufacturers more accountable and pass better laws.

In the meantime, the county charges a 50-cent fee per pound of technology dropped off instead of using taxpayer money to pay recyclers and staff. For that reason, anyone from any county can drop off their electronics junk.

“I saw it was open and so I went home and got the stuff and came back,” said Irene Lepley from Carlisle, who has been waiting for the facility for more than a year.

Day One had few issues and lots of people. Harig said he’s especially grateful the time has come.

“It’s actually perfect timing,” he said. “We’re setting up our nursery. We actually have a little girl coming, so this was the room it was all stored it. Perfect timing. I get to get rid of it now.”

The facility is open Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and every second and fourth Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s located at 1001 Claremont Road in Middlesex Township.

