Bubble Up Pizza

Ingredients:
- 2 packages buttermilk biscuits
- 1 14 oz.jar spaghetti sauce, divided
- 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese divided
- Optional toppings: (chopped) vegetables, chicken, pepperoni, ham,
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- In big bowl, quarter biscuits with kitchen cutter.
- Stir in 1 cup sauce and 2 cups cheese.
- (If desired, add additional toppings and mix to combine.)
- Spread mixture into 8 X 8 pan.
- Pour remaining sauce over top and spread out.
- Sprinkle remaining cheeses over top.
- Bake for 30-35 minutes