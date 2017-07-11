Bubble Up Pizza

Ingredients:

  • 2 packages buttermilk biscuits
  • 1 14 oz.jar spaghetti sauce, divided
  • 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese divided
  • Optional toppings: (chopped) vegetables, chicken, pepperoni, ham,

Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  • In big bowl, quarter biscuits with kitchen cutter.
  • Stir in 1 cup sauce and 2 cups cheese.
  • (If desired, add additional toppings and mix to combine.)
  • Spread mixture into 8 X 8 pan.
  • Pour remaining sauce over top and spread out.
  • Sprinkle remaining cheeses over top.
  • Bake for 30-35 minutes

