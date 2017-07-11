2 wanted for homicide in York

By Published:
Juan Castro-Oquendo, left, and Jose Castro-Oquendo (submitted)

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people have been identified as suspects in the killing of a 22-year-old York man early Sunday.

Police have arrest warrants for 35-year-old Juan Castro-Oquendo and 31-year-old Jose Castro-Oquendo.

Both are charged with criminal homicide and criminal conspiracy to commit homicide in the death of Lester Cortes-Cotto.

Cortes-Cotto died at York Hospital about an hour after he was assaulted in the first block of East Maple Street around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. An autopsy showed he died of multiple sharp force injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call York police at 717-849-2219 or text 411 TIPS.

