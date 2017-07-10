York homicide victim died of sharp force injuries, coroner says

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A 22-year-old city man assaulted early Sunday died of multiple sharp force injuries, according to the coroner.

York County Coroner Pam Gay said Lester Cortes-Cotto‘s death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy. She said there were no gunshot wounds.

Officers had responded to a report of shots fired in the first block of East Maple Street around 1:30 a.m. They didn’t find anything, but minutes later someone drove Cortes-Cotto to York Hospital in their own vehicle.

He died at the hospital about an hour later.

Police haven’t announced an arrest or any suspects.

