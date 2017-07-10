York County township removes roundabout

SHREWSBURY, Pa. (WHTM) — Roundabouts are popping up all over the state, but a community in York County is removing one.

“I’ll put it this way, I heard from far more that wanted it gone than I heard that wanted to keep it,” Shrewsbury Township manager Todd Zeigler said. “Quite honestly, I don’t know if I heard anyone say let’s keep it.”

Over the past few weeks, the township has removed the roundabout and repaved the road.

“I think just having it be a straight path with the stop sign will be a lot smoother and less accidents,” Shrewsbury resident Courtney Brandt said.

Township officials say the roundabout on Mount Airy Road and Buchanan Avenue was not working properly. Removing it cost $17,000; one part of a $765,000 constitution project in the township.

“Traffic sometimes slowed up a little bit, but not often,” Zeigler said. “It was so small, you could pretty much go straight through.”

The roundabout was put in 15 years ago by the developer, not the township. Residents say not many people knew how to navigate it.

“It allows you to continually move traffic,” PennDOT spokeswoman Fritzi Schreffler said. “As you approach it, you need to slow down and you need to give right-of-way to whoever is in the roundabout, then it allows you to continue to your destination without having to stop.”

Roundabouts are being built in communities across the Midstate. PennDOT says roundabouts are safer and cheaper to maintain.

“What we’ve seen since roundabouts have gone in in the state — which I believe the first one was 2002 — is a 90 percent reduction in fatal crashes and 75 percent reduction in injury crashes,” Schreffler said.

PennDOT has not removed any of the roundabouts they’ve built. Shrewsbury Township says removing this roundabout is a unique situation. They say the road will reopen in August.

